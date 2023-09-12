Flight Deck Capital LP Has $8.27 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Flight Deck Capital LP lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 40,800 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up 6.4% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 17,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Uber Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,183 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,946,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,102,053. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.28. The company has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,917,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $699,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,664 shares of company stock valued at $14,455,888. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

