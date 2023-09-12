iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of First Western Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Western Trust Bank owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $47,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,768,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,431,832. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $199.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.70.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

