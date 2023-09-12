First Western Trust Bank Has $6.64 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Western Trust Bank raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.05.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.77. 841,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,772,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

