Fort Baker Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 38,602 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,602 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 41,154 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,881,603.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,729,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,143,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,102,637 over the last 90 days. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $23.42. 186,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,214. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

