Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,081,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up 1.4% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $83,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,830,000 after acquiring an additional 203,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 51.2% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,431,000 after acquiring an additional 186,540 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.44. 142,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.78. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.1437 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 16.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Argus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

