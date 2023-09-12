G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Lowers Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,259 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,396,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,998,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,145,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,217,000 after purchasing an additional 872,128 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,530,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,107,000 after purchasing an additional 233,153 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 5.5% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,191,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,430,000 after purchasing an additional 114,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,819,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 93,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,123. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.76. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.88 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 37.45%. Analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kornit Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

About Kornit Digital

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Further Reading

