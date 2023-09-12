Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 48.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 13.4% in the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,042,000 after purchasing an additional 216,728 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.9 %

Enbridge stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,142,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,750. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.