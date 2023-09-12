Fort Baker Capital Management LP Buys 22,885 Shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,034,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,885 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition makes up 2.2% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition were worth $10,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,901,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 217.9% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 396,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 272,044 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 100.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition alerts:

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of LOCC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,568. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Profile

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.