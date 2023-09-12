Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases 5,761 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Cameco by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 9,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

CCJ traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.05. 1,102,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,221,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.64. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.86. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

