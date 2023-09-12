Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys New Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TLT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $93.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,378,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,079,084. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $109.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average of $101.49.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2886 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

