Fort Baker Capital Management LP Trims Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,179 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises approximately 3.5% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Liberty Broadband worth $16,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDA stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.29. 39,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,591. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.15 and a 12-month high of $97.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.91.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 82.31%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.38 million.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $104,442.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,131 shares in the company, valued at $102,982,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

