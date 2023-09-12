Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,213 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,234,305,000 after acquiring an additional 330,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,093,986,000 after acquiring an additional 327,312 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,905,000 after purchasing an additional 108,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $95.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,209,553. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.58. The stock has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.70.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

