Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,422 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.1% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.90. 366,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,256. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.26.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

