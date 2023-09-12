Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,732 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,807,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,732 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Deere & Company worth $1,979,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $403.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,997. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $328.62 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $116.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $417.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.96%.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.53.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

