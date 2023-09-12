Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 39,726 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,871,387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,945,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 25,145 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

AMAT traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.56. The stock had a trading volume of 899,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,815. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $155.26. The company has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.18.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

