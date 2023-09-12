Greenland Capital Management LP Takes Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,000. Greenland Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Lear at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 90.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lear by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Lear by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 43.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $1,916,392.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $416,817.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,134.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $1,916,392.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,132 shares of company stock worth $6,321,732 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Down 0.0 %

Lear stock opened at $141.04 on Tuesday. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.19 and its 200 day moving average is $138.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.12. Lear had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Lear’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LEA

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.