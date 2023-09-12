Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,217,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.03% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $1,818,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $832.58. The company had a trading volume of 31,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,937. The company has a 50-day moving average of $774.62 and a 200 day moving average of $772.83. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $668.00 and a 1 year high of $847.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.77 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.27.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,176. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

