Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Sells 691 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.2% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $163.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $305.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

