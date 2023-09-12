Garner Asset Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,925 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 902.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,773,000 after purchasing an additional 921,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,450,000 after buying an additional 856,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $752,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,820,538.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $752,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,433 shares in the company, valued at $13,820,538.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,835 shares of company stock worth $29,763,730. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.57.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $246.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.13. The company has a market cap of $101.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

