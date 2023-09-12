Merchants Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:MBINN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MBINN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.76. 602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,825. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65.
