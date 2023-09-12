Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Sold by Foxhaven Asset Management LP

Foxhaven Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,118,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,448 shares during the quarter. Duolingo comprises about 5.8% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned about 2.75% of Duolingo worth $159,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter worth approximately $670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,988,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 924,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,881,000 after purchasing an additional 46,370 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at $3,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total transaction of $5,105,768.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total value of $5,105,768.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Shelton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total value of $1,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,296.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,127 shares of company stock worth $20,558,687 over the last ninety days. 19.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Duolingo from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Trading Down 0.3 %

DUOL stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.90. 84,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -201.86 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.05. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.73 and a 52-week high of $168.40.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.13 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duolingo

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.