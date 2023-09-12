BankGuam Holding Plans Quarterly Dividend of $50.00 (OTCMKTS:BKGM)

BankGuam Holding (OTCMKTS:BKGM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 50.00 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $200.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1,403.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
BankGuam Price Performance
Shares of BKGM stock remained flat at $14.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. BankGuam has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,431.91.
About BankGuam
