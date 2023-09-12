BankGuam Holding Plans Quarterly Dividend of $50.00 (OTCMKTS:BKGM)

BankGuam Holding (OTCMKTS:BKGM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 50.00 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $200.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1,403.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

BankGuam Price Performance

Shares of BKGM stock remained flat at $14.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. BankGuam has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,431.91.

About BankGuam

BankGuam Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for the Bank of Guam that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and government entities. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and time certificate of deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, time deposits, and retirement accounts for retail and business banking markets.

