Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 4,891 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 66,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHG traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.18. The stock had a trading volume of 167,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,645. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $78.50.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
