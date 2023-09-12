Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) PT Raised to $15.00

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 230.40% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LYRA stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.54. 9,550,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,698. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of -0.12.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.42% and a negative net margin of 4,917.12%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.