Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Caterpillar by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after buying an additional 35,488 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.69. 149,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.20. The firm has a market cap of $145.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

