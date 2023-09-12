Greenline Partners LLC Cuts Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Greenline Partners LLC cut its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,714 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. BHP Group makes up about 1.5% of Greenline Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,565.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:BHP opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.57. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%.

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.