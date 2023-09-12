Qtum 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20.45 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Qtum has a market cap of $216.01 million and approximately $20.45 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00007872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,603.56 or 0.06121661 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00035622 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00016194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00024611 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00011453 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

