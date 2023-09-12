Status Price Hits $0.0214 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $82.44 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00020268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00016098 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,188.92 or 0.99977276 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,625,097 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,625,097.319934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02159638 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $6,606,746.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

