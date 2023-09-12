Steem Market Capitalization Achieves $68.18 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, Steem has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $68.18 million and $1.44 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000587 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,194.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00231112 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.84 or 0.00751459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013971 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.38 or 0.00543524 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00057446 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00115707 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 443,583,791 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

