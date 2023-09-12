Verge (XVG) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $54.93 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,194.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00231112 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.84 or 0.00751459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013971 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.38 or 0.00543524 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00057446 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00115707 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,292,394 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

