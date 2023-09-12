iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Asset Management Inc.

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,448. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $25.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.