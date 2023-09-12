First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 0.3% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 92,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 49,573 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,764.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 446,957 shares during the period.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VNQI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.27. The company had a trading volume of 28,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,431. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average is $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile
The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
