First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.64. The stock had a trading volume of 25,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,703. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $121.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.42.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

