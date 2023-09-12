Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC owned 0.10% of Focus Financial Partners worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOCS. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,819,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,872. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,059.80 and a beta of 1.28. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $53.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $583.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.55 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 2.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Articles

