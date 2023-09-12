Fiduciary Group LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,431,195,000 after purchasing an additional 997,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,875,000 after buying an additional 607,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.4 %

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,063. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.27 and a 12 month high of $264.19. The company has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

