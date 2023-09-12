Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.48.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

LOW traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,189. The firm has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.95. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

