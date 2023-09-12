Family Management Corp Has $18.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Family Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Family Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 534,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,347,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares during the period.

VIG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.58. 378,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.93 and its 200 day moving average is $157.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

