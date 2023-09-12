International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $27,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,334. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.51 and a 200 day moving average of $133.23. The company has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

