First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 51,021 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,021 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $41,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 83,962,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,268 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,410,000 after buying an additional 4,178,414 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,678,000 after buying an additional 6,466,535 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after buying an additional 10,183,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.62. 1,776,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,225,351. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.97. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

