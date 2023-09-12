First Light Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 700,000 Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,494,000. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 3.01% of Tactile Systems Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth $75,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TCMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.
Tactile Systems Technology Stock Up 0.7 %
TCMD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 67,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,865. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $429.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $68.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.48 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 5.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.
