Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $19,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP remained flat at $147.89 on Tuesday. 993,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,242,505. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

