First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 64,235 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 193.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,235 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,313,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,753,056,000 after buying an additional 2,035,602 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,632,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,325,865,000 after buying an additional 1,521,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,263,468,000 after buying an additional 222,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,733,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,276,639,000 after buying an additional 202,952 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after buying an additional 3,655,383 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.86. 620,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,083,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

