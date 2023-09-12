First Light Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO)

First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Free Report) by 318.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,234,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Miromatrix Medical worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Miromatrix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Miromatrix Medical in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Miromatrix Medical by 98.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the period. 29.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Miromatrix Medical Stock Down 4.1 %
NASDAQ:MIRO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,859. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Miromatrix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.43.
Miromatrix Medical Company Profile
Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. The company's proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.
