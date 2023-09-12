Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 54,842 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,203,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,842 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Morgan Stanley worth $2,032,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.0 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.49. 798,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,244,216. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.