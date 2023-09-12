Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,149 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,866,773 shares of company stock worth $1,219,993,258. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.53. The company had a trading volume of 970,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,318. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $442.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $164.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.51.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

