Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 46,095 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,461,123 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 46,095 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,638,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.61.

ADBE traded down $11.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $553.32. 845,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,813. The company has a market cap of $252.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $570.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

