Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.1% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $30,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $419.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,201. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $381.55 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

