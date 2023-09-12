Geode Capital Management LLC Has $10.36 Billion Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 938,216 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.3% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.58% of Tesla worth $10,358,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 22.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.77.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,315 shares of company stock worth $15,034,135 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.21. The stock had a trading volume of 46,700,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,734,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $313.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.86. The firm has a market cap of $870.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

