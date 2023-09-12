Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Buys New Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,216,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,540,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 74.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 62,836 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in CAE by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CAE by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,393. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. CAE had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $785.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

