Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,344,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.72% of Lockheed Martin worth $2,050,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $3.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $417.01. The company had a trading volume of 170,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $381.55 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $450.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.51.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

